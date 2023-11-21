Salmonella outbreak from cantaloupes sickens 7 in Arizona

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning for a salmonella outbreak linked to whole and pre-cut cantaloupe sold in Arizona and 14 other states.

Nogales-based provider Trufresh, Mexico's Malichita, Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company from Oklahoma City and ALDI recalled their cantaloupe products, which were sold in October and November.

The CDC says 43 salmonella infections have been reported so far, seven of which were in Arizona.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection. Symptoms include a fever and stomach cramps.

An investigation is underway to identify other contaminated products.