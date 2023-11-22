© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Coconino County election results approved

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 22, 2023 at 3:49 PM MST
An election worker boxes tabulated ballots inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Phoenix.
AP Photo/Matt York
The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has approved the results of this month’s mail-in election.

The board met Tuesday to review what’s known as the canvass and officially certified votes held in seven jurisdictions in the county.

The election included a vote in Flagstaff on whether to approve a new hospital complex, which was defeated with more than 72% no votes.

Voter turnout was about 40 percent with nearly 21,000 ballots cast throughout the county.
