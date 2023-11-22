Coconino County election results approved

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has approved the results of this month’s mail-in election.

The board met Tuesday to review what’s known as the canvass and officially certified votes held in seven jurisdictions in the county.

The election included a vote in Flagstaff on whether to approve a new hospital complex, which was defeated with more than 72% no votes.

Voter turnout was about 40 percent with nearly 21,000 ballots cast throughout the county.