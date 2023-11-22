Prescott Valley police ask for public's help in locating endangered man

Prescott Valley police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man they say is considered endangered.

Mark T. Shaver, 39, was last seen Sunday on Dawn to Milky Way in Prescott Valley.

His phone was last pinged near Emery Road in Paulden.

Shaver is described as a man, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Shaver’s whereabouts should contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 or the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260.