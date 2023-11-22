Report: Arizona infant mortality rate up 11% in 2022

Infant mortality in Arizona is up from 11% from 2021 to 2022, pushing the state’s rate above the national average.

The annual Arizona Child Fatality Review Team report found the state’s rate of infant mortality is now six deaths per 1,000 live births. That’s compared to 5.6 deaths per 1,000 births nationally.

The report examines the 875 child deaths reported in Arizona in 2022.

The leading cause of death for newborns up to 27 days old was prematurity, while suffocation was the primary cause for infants aged 28 days old to 1 year.

They also identified significant racial disparities in some categories. For example, Native American children accounted for 14% of those killed in motor vehicle crashes despite only making up about 6% of the child population.

The report says such disparities highlight the need for public health interventions tailored to those communities.