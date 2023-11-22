© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Supreme Court agrees to hear San Carlos Apache appeal on health care funding

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 22, 2023 at 6:53 AM MST
The Supreme Court agreed to hear a case from the San Carlos Apache and the Northern Arapaho Tribe over claims that the Indian Health Service is shortchanging them on health care reimbursements. In this 2019 photo, Nurse Diana Weaselboy checks a patient at Patina Wellness Center in Phoenix, part of Native American Connections.
Ricky Cornish
/
Cronkite News
The U.S. Supreme Court will weigh the San Carlos Apache tribe’s claim that the federal government isn’t reimbursing it enough for tribal health services.

Cronkite News reports that the key to the case is whether the Indian Health Service should cover overhead costs for third-party insurers.

The IHS claims it already pays tribes an administrative fee to offer health services. They say requiring the agency to cover the overhead for services paid for by a third party would be a “sweeping” expansion of its obligations that would reduce the healthcare budget for underserved tribal communities.

The appeals courts in the 9th and 10th judicial circuits sided with the San Carlos Apache, which prompted the IHS to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

It’s not clear when the high court will consider the case.
