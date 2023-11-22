Supreme Court agrees to hear San Carlos Apache appeal on health care funding

The U.S. Supreme Court will weigh the San Carlos Apache tribe’s claim that the federal government isn’t reimbursing it enough for tribal health services.

Cronkite News reports that the key to the case is whether the Indian Health Service should cover overhead costs for third-party insurers.

The IHS claims it already pays tribes an administrative fee to offer health services. They say requiring the agency to cover the overhead for services paid for by a third party would be a “sweeping” expansion of its obligations that would reduce the healthcare budget for underserved tribal communities.

The appeals courts in the 9th and 10th judicial circuits sided with the San Carlos Apache, which prompted the IHS to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

It’s not clear when the high court will consider the case.