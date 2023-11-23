© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Sky Harbor concession workers strike during Thanksgiving rush

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 23, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST
Concession workers at Sky Harbor International Airport are on strike during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The company SSP America employs about 400 servers, bartenders, cooks, baristas and other workers throughout the airport’s restaurants and concessions.

Many of these SSP America employees walked out Tuesday in protest of numerous alleged labor law violations. The union has filed numerous charges with the National Labor Relations Board against SSP America, like the claim that the company attempted to automate certain positions through the use of QR codes and self-serve kiosks. The employees say it threatens their work opportunities.

Organizers say they plan to continue their strike through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
