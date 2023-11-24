Cottonwood accepting applications for open city council seat

Cottonwood needs to fill an open seat on the city council.

The selected candidate would hold this position through the end of the Fall 2024 election cycle.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old and have lived within Cottonwood city limits for at least one year.

Interested candidates can apply by submitting an application, letter of interest and resumé that details applicable experience to the City Clerk’s Office at 824 N. Main St., through the city council’s website. All applications are due by midnight on Dec. 2.

All applications will be reviewed in a closed session at a Dec. 5 special meeting. Selected applicants will then participate in public interviews during the Dec. 12 council meeting.