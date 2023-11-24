Visionary Diné artist Bahe Whitethorne, Sr. dies at 73

World-renowned Diné artist Bahe Whitethorne Sr. has died at the age of 73. The Navajo Times reports Whitethorne peacefully passed away in his sleep Nov. 17, 2023, after a long illness.

Whitethorne, a multi-media artist, was from Shonto, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation and lived in Flagstaff. He was especially known for his colorful paintings depicting Navajo culture.

Whitethorne is considered by the art world to be one of the most transformative Indigenous artists of the times, showcasing his work across the world. His art has been featured at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian and the Heard Museum in Phoenix.