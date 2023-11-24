© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Visionary Diné artist Bahe Whitethorne, Sr. dies at 73

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM MST
Courtesy: The Buddy Whitethorne Foundation
Bahe Whitethorne, Sr., Diné painter, sculptor and writer

World-renowned Diné artist Bahe Whitethorne Sr. has died at the age of 73. The Navajo Times reports Whitethorne peacefully passed away in his sleep Nov. 17, 2023, after a long illness.

Whitethorne, a multi-media artist, was from Shonto, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation and lived in Flagstaff. He was especially known for his colorful paintings depicting Navajo culture.

Whitethorne is considered by the art world to be one of the most transformative Indigenous artists of the times, showcasing his work across the world. His art has been featured at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian and the Heard Museum in Phoenix.
