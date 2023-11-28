Cottonwood, Prescott Valley marijuana dispensary products test positive for mold

An Arizona marijuana dispensary with locations in Cottonwood and Prescott Valley has issued a voluntary recall after some of its products tested positive for mold.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says the Nirvana Center issued the recall for “Grim Reefer” products, specifically batch number PHX1091-GR.

The product tested positive for Aspergillus, a common type of mold that can cause allergic reactions or illness, usually in individuals who are already sick.

Symptoms can range from asthma and cold-like symptoms to fever and chest pain.

Nirvana Center has eight locations across the state. State health officials say the dispensary has removed any potentially impacted products from store shelves.

ADHS says the recall was made out of caution and that there have been no reports of illness.