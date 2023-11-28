Pile burns planned Wednesday south of Flagstaff

Fire managers on the Coconino National Forest will conduct two large pile burns this week near Flagstaff.

They’ll ignite 1,200 acres of slash piles north of Munds Park Wednesday along with four acres of forest debris and grass west of Interstate 17 near the Willard Springs exit.

Smoke could impact Mountainaire, Kachina Village and I-17 and move north and northeast throughout the day.

Officials ask the public not to call dispatch lines to report the fire or smoke so lines can remain open for emergencies.

The work is expected to last through Friday.