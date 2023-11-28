© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
Pile burns planned Wednesday south of Flagstaff

Pile burns planned Wednesday south of Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM MST
The 4,500-acre Crater Sinks project 10 miles southwest of Flagstaff was a collaboration between the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and the Coconino National Forest in early June 2023.
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
Fire managers on the Coconino National Forest will conduct two large pile burns this week near Flagstaff.

They’ll ignite 1,200 acres of slash piles north of Munds Park Wednesday along with four acres of forest debris and grass west of Interstate 17 near the Willard Springs exit.

Smoke could impact Mountainaire, Kachina Village and I-17 and move north and northeast throughout the day.

Officials ask the public not to call dispatch lines to report the fire or smoke so lines can remain open for emergencies.

The work is expected to last through Friday.
