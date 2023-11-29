Nygren signs UA law school agreement benefitting Navajo law students

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren renewed an agreement with the University of Arizona’s law school to benefit Navajo law students.

The memorandum of agreement offers specialized scholarships, internships and mentorship programs specifically tailored for Navajo students who want to pursue a career in the legal field.

Nygren’s office says recipients will receive professional development and mentorship to serve the Navajo Nation and promote tribal rights.

U of A Law School Dean Marc Miller joined Nygren for the signing Tuesday. He cited the rich cultural heritage that Navajo students bring to the field of law and highlighted how collaborations like this will create a more inclusive legal profession.