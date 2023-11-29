© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Nygren signs UA law school agreement benefitting Navajo law students

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 29, 2023 at 8:22 AM MST
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren hears from University of Arizona Law School Dean Marc Miller in the presidential stateroom in Window Rock, Ariz.
Navajo Nation Office Of The President and Vice President
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren hears from University of Arizona Law School Dean Marc Miller in the presidential stateroom in Window Rock, Ariz.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren renewed an agreement with the University of Arizona’s law school to benefit Navajo law students.

The memorandum of agreement offers specialized scholarships, internships and mentorship programs specifically tailored for Navajo students who want to pursue a career in the legal field.

Nygren’s office says recipients will receive professional development and mentorship to serve the Navajo Nation and promote tribal rights.

U of A Law School Dean Marc Miller joined Nygren for the signing Tuesday. He cited the rich cultural heritage that Navajo students bring to the field of law and highlighted how collaborations like this will create a more inclusive legal profession.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNavajo NationBuu NygrenUniversity of Arizonalaw school
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF