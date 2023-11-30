ABOR: Enrollment up at Arizona's public universities this fall

The Arizona Board of Regents says enrollment across the state's three universities is at record levels.

Northern Arizona University, the University of Arizona and Arizona State University reported a combined enrollment of more than 250,000 students in the fall 2023 semester — a 14% increase from 2022.

That marks a significant jump from 2010 when enrollment totaled about 130,000.

Most of the substantial growth came from online students, which accounts for about 41% and includes the 25,000 enrolled in U of A’s recently acquired Global Campus.

NAU reported more than 28,000 students for the fall semester, which is comparable to 2022. However, NAU did see an upturn in students from underrepresented groups. They now account for an estimated 39% of students.