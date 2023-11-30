Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old Heber-Overgaard man

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 81-year-old man from Heber-Overgaard.

William “Stoney” Stoneking was last seen on Nov. 22 and reported missing Monday.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. Officials say Stoneking was last seen wearing a black leather jacket or a flannel jacket and possibly a cowboy hat.

Stoneking has a prosthetic leg on his right side below the knee and existing medical concerns.

A Silver Alert is activated when a person aged 65 or older goes missing.

Anyone with information on Stoneking’s whereabouts should contact the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 928-524-4050.