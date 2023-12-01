Daytime closures planned on SR-89A north of Sedona next week

The Arizona Department of Transportation says State Route 89A north of uptown Sedona will be closed during the day starting Monday.

Drivers should plan on using detour routes along Interstate 17 or State Route 179 for any travel between Sedona and Flagstaff.

SR-89A will be closed for rockfall mitigation between the Owenby Way roundabout and the Midgley Bridge picnic area from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The highway will temporarily open every half hour between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to clear traffic at the closure points and then once an hour from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The work is expected to wrap up by Dec. 9.

Current state highway conditions are available at az511.gov, the AZ511 app or by calling 511.

