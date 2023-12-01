Economic development grants go to communities affected by closing coal-fired power plants

A group of Arizona energy utilities have awarded a second round of economic development grants to communities impacted by the transition away from coal-fired power plants.

Arizona Public Service Company, the Salt River Project and Tucson Electric Power allocated $134,000 to five organizations as some areas have experienced layoffs and economic challenges from the closures.

They include Northland Pioneer College in Show Low that’ll redesign its Energy and Industrial Technician program, and the City of Page will hire a grant writer to support efforts to expand broadband and business incubators.

In addition, the town of Eager will receive funding for fire, medical and water services, and a grant will go to training and job development in Joseph City, near the Cholla Power Plant slated for closure in 2025. Navajo Generating Station near Page closed in 2019. Tucson Electric Power says it will shut down two units of the Springerville Generating Station in eastern Arizona by 2032.

The utilities have pledged a combined $1 million in grants through the Utilities’ Grant Funding Program that benefits tribal, state and local governments along with public schools, economic development groups and others.