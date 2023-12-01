Pile burns planned for White Mountains

Fire managers on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests plan a series of prescribed burns in eastern Arizona’s White Mountains.

They say they’ll take advantage of wet winter weather conditions to burn slash piles from thinning projects to reduce hazardous fuels accumulations.

The work is dependent on weather and could begin anytime through the middle of December.

The burns will take place in Rancho Allegre, Hidden and Black Mesa areas near Springerville.

Officials say the work is designed to minimize the risk of high-severity wildfires.

Smoke could impact areas around the burns including Highway 260, Forest Lakes and Heber-Overgaard.