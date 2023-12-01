© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Pile burns planned for White Mountains

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 1, 2023 at 3:02 PM MST
Firefighters set back-burns on the Coconino National Forest west of Flagstaff while managing the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire on Fri, June 2, 2023.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Firefighters set back-burns on the Coconino National Forest west of Flagstaff while managing the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire on Fri, June 2, 2023.

Fire managers on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests plan a series of prescribed burns in eastern Arizona’s White Mountains.

They say they’ll take advantage of wet winter weather conditions to burn slash piles from thinning projects to reduce hazardous fuels accumulations.

The work is dependent on weather and could begin anytime through the middle of December.

The burns will take place in Rancho Allegre, Hidden and Black Mesa areas near Springerville.

Officials say the work is designed to minimize the risk of high-severity wildfires.

Smoke could impact areas around the burns including Highway 260, Forest Lakes and Heber-Overgaard.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2023Apache-Sitgreaves National ForestsLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF