Coconino National Forest officials want people to stop decorating wild trees

Officials want people to stop decorating trees in the Coconino National Forest.

The agency said in a Facebook post they have received serval calls about decorated live trees on forest land recently.

While the forest service did acknowledge decorating is fun, they say any decorations will be "promptly removed" as they eventually become trash and pose a hazard to flora and fauna in the environment.

It’s also a crime. Those caught decorating a tree in the national forest could receive a violation notice and a fine of $150 or more.