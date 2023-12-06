© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Coconino National Forest officials want people to stop decorating wild trees

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 6, 2023 at 7:45 AM MST
Bureau of Land Management

Officials want people to stop decorating trees in the Coconino National Forest.

The agency said in a Facebook post they have received serval calls about decorated live trees on forest land recently.

While the forest service did acknowledge decorating is fun, they say any decorations will be "promptly removed" as they eventually become trash and pose a hazard to flora and fauna in the environment.

It’s also a crime. Those caught decorating a tree in the national forest could receive a violation notice and a fine of $150 or more.
