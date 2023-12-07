Gila County adopts broad restrictions on short-term rentals

Gila County is cracking down on short-term rentals.

The Gila County supervisors adopted 16 pages of regulations for vacation rentals through services like Airbnb and VRBO Tuesday.

The Payson Roundup reports the ordinance is much more extensive than those recently implemented by other northern Arizona communities.

Gila County’s restrictions go so far as to impose a limit of two guests per bedroom to dictating how frequently hosts must wash the sheets. It also bars on-street parking and requires hosts to run a background check on every guest.

The new regulations include the implementation of a $250 annual fee, which the county says they plan to use to hire a code compliance officer to enforce all the regulations. The county can also now revoke a license after the third offense and issue a fine for violations of the ordinance.

Cities throughout northern Arizona have struggled for years with how to regulate these properties, especially when it comes to violations like trash, parking and noise complaints.