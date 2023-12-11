FUSD announces cuts to bus services in city limits

The Flagstaff Unified School District announced they will no longer provide bus services for all high school students who live within city limits.

Students in county areas like Doney Park, Baderville, Parks, Bellemont, Cameron and Leupp will remain eligible for district-provided transportation.

FUSD also plans to cut services for all middle and high school students who attend out-of-boundary schools or magnet programs.

District officials say the adjustments are needed to comply with state safety regulations that require all middle school and high school bus routes to only be loaded with two passengers per seat.

The changes will not impact students at Summit High School or those who receive special education, foster services or are considered unhoused who are already eligible for transportation.

FUSD says they will purchase Mountain Line bus passes for students without transportation for the spring semester upon request.

The changes will go into effect when students return from winter break on Jan. 4.