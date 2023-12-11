© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

NAH Breast Care program loses national accreditation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published December 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST
FILE - A radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check mammograms for breast cancer in Los Angeles, May 6, 2010. Annual mammograms are now recommended indefinitely for breast cancer survivors in many countries including the United States. Now a large British study finds that less frequent screening is just as good. The findings were being discussed Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Damian Dovarganes/AP
/
AP
FILE - A radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check mammograms for breast cancer in Los Angeles, May 6, 2010. Annual mammograms are now recommended indefinitely for breast cancer survivors in many countries including the United States. Now a large British study finds that less frequent screening is just as good. The findings were being discussed Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Breast Care program has lost its accreditation with a national organization. It comes months after the company was forced to temporarily pause of some services because of staffing shortages.

After a recent site visit, the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers said it found between four to eight deficiencies or examples of non-compliance in its care. According to a recent letter from the group, NAH has one year to submit documentation that it’s corrected the problems, which weren’t specified, or else it’ll have to reapply for accreditation.

It follows a nearly monthlong pause in breast imaging services at NAH’s Verde Valley Medical Center last summer, due to staffing shortages within the company’s contractor, Northern Arizona Radiology.

In a statement, NAH said the program is again being staffed by fellowship-trained providers. The company also said it’s confident in the care its Breast Care program provides, and it plans to appeal the decision to strip its accreditation.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsNorthern Arizona Healthcarehealth care
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom as executive producer in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius