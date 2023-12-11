NAH Breast Care program loses national accreditation

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Breast Care program has lost its accreditation with a national organization. It comes months after the company was forced to temporarily pause of some services because of staffing shortages.

After a recent site visit, the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers said it found between four to eight deficiencies or examples of non-compliance in its care. According to a recent letter from the group, NAH has one year to submit documentation that it’s corrected the problems, which weren’t specified, or else it’ll have to reapply for accreditation.

It follows a nearly monthlong pause in breast imaging services at NAH’s Verde Valley Medical Center last summer, due to staffing shortages within the company’s contractor, Northern Arizona Radiology.

In a statement, NAH said the program is again being staffed by fellowship-trained providers. The company also said it’s confident in the care its Breast Care program provides, and it plans to appeal the decision to strip its accreditation.