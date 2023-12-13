Officials say part of Upper Verde River worthy of added protections

U.S. Forest Service officials have finalized their determination that a nearly 40-mile stretch of the Upper Verde River is suitable for added environmental protections.

The designation under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968 follows a multi-year analysis and public process.

If it’s ultimately approved by Congress, the designation would protect the area from development that would modify the free flow of the river or what officials call the “remarkable values” of the area.

The suitability study was in response to two proposed barriers designed to protect native and endangered fish.

Officials hope to balance the need to protect the species with public support to retain the free-flowing nature of the river.