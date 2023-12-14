Arizona HIV cases rose 20% in 2022

State health officials say cases of HIV in Arizona rose by 20% last year.

According to the Department of Health Service’s annual report on the disease, there were 975 new Arizona cases in 2022.

Officials say it followed a dip in newly diagnosed HIV cases because of reduced testing during COVID-19 lockdowns and other mitigation.

Two-thirds of the new cases were in Maricopa County and 15% lived in Pima County.

The department says nearly 80 percent of those diagnosed were able to access services within 30 days.

In all, there were nearly 20,000 Arizonans living with HIV and AIDS at the end of 2022.

Since the introduction of antiretrovirals, those with HIV and AIDS can live longer and healthier lives.