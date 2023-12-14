© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Petrified Forest National Park partners with Argentinian national park

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM MST
A geological formation in Petrified Forest National Park.
NPS
A geological formation in Petrified Forest National Park.

Eastern Arizona’s Petrified Forest National Park has become a sister park with a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Argentina.

Talampaya National Park in northern Argentina has similar geology, paleontology, biology and archaeology to Petrified National Forest.

Under the agreement, the parks will exchange ideas and best practices for management and administration along with how to partner with local communities and other organizations.

Officials hope the relationship will strengthen preservation, protection and scientific research at the parks. Each area boats Triassic fossils, unique wildlife, cultural history and scenery.

Petrified Forest signed a similar agreement with a separate Argentinian park located near Talampaya National Park called Ischigualasto Provincial Park earlier this year.
