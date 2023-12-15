Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing artist near Chinle

The Navajo Police Department Chinle District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Thirty-six-year-old Leon Mike Thomas was last seen Nov. 22, 2023, at the Canyon De Chelly Monument in Chinle, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation. He is known to sell his artwork at the Canyon De Chelly overlook.

Authorities describe Thomas as a Native American male, 5’9”, 185 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing all black clothing, including a hoodie, and driving a white station wagon. Thomas has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or well being of Leon Mike Thomas is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Chinle District, (928) 674-2111/2112, or call 911.