Bipartisan proposal would enhance pedestrian, cyclist safety in Flagstaff and Phoenix

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 18, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST

Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly have introduced bipartisan legislation to enhance safety for pedestrians and cyclists in Flagstaff and Phoenix. Both cities are disproportionately dangerous for these populations, according to state data.

A nearly $10 thousand dollar grant for the greater Flagstaff area will be used to install bike lanes, protected intersections and new pedestrian crossings in the Butler Avenue area. In the last five years, there have been nearly 300 recorded crashes in the Butler Avenue corridor, making it the single-highest bicycle-crash corridor within city jurisdiction.

Another $25 thousand in grant money will be allocated for similar improvements along a section of Indian School Road in Phoenix.
