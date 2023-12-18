Hobbs orders National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico to help with influx of migrants

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has ordered the state’s National Guard troops to the border with Mexico to help federal officials manage an influx of people migrating and seeking asylum. Hobbs issued her executive order Friday.

She asked the Biden administration a week ago to mobilize Arizona National Guard troops to assist Customs and Border Protection agents in reopening a border crossing in Lukeville, Arizona. The U.S. government closed the crossing on Dec. 4, 2023, due to overwhelming numbers of migrants.

Customs and Border Protection has said shutting down the official crossing was necessary to allow personnel stationed there to help Border Patrol agents manage the hundreds of migrants illegally crossing in that area daily.

Although remote, the crossing is a popular route for Arizonans traveling to the Mexican resort of Puerto Peñasco, or Rocky Point, about 62 miles (100 kilometers) south of the border on the northern shores of the Sea of Cortez.

Hobbs said the National Guard members will be stationed at multiple locations along the southern border, including around Lukeville.

There, they will support state and local agencies engaged in law enforcement, including interdiction of illegal drugs and human trafficking.

The San Miguel crossing located farther east on the Tohono O'odham Nation is also seeing hundreds of migrant arrivals daily, but tribal officials said the National Guard would not be stationed on the reservation.

Hobbs said the Biden administration had not responded to her request that the U.S. government reimburse Arizona for border security spending.

Customs and Border Protection officials said they did not have an immediate response to the governor's decision.

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, National Guard confirmed Friday afternoon it was activating members.

