Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing teen with autism

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Authorities say 16-year-old Jordan Gruber was last seen Dec. 1, 2023, leaving Tohachi High School in Tohachi, New Mexico. They believe he may have run away and may be traveling in a black four-door sedan.

Gruber is described as Native American male, 5’9”, 200 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities say he has autism and believe he may be in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Anyone with information on Jordan Gruber’s whereabouts or well-being is encouraged to contact the Navajo Police Department, or call 911.