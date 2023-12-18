© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Overnight lane restrictions and closures this week on stretch of I-17

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 18, 2023 at 6:15 AM MST

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of lane restrictions this week on a stretch of Interstate 17.

Nightly restrictions and lane closures are planned between Anthem and Sunset point Monday Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 22 for rock blasting operations. I-17 will be closed in both directions between Coldwater Road and Sunset Point (mileposts 244-252) from 10 to 11 p.m. on those days. The on-ramp to southbound I-17 from Sunset Point, and the on-ramp to northbound I-17 from Coldwater Road will be closed at the same time.

Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane near Black Canyon City (mileposts 239-244) nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with multiple southbound closures as well.

ADOT recommends drivers plan for additional travel time. More information about the I-17 Improvement Project is on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s website.
