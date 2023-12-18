Overnight lane restrictions and closures this week on stretch of I-17

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of lane restrictions this week on a stretch of Interstate 17.

Nightly restrictions and lane closures are planned between Anthem and Sunset point Monday Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 22 for rock blasting operations. I-17 will be closed in both directions between Coldwater Road and Sunset Point (mileposts 244-252) from 10 to 11 p.m. on those days. The on-ramp to southbound I-17 from Sunset Point, and the on-ramp to northbound I-17 from Coldwater Road will be closed at the same time.

Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane near Black Canyon City (mileposts 239-244) nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with multiple southbound closures as well.

ADOT recommends drivers plan for additional travel time. More information about the I-17 Improvement Project is on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s website.