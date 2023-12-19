Crews respond to two wildfires in two days on Prescott National Forest

Firefighters responded to two separate wildfires in two days on the Prescott National Forest.

Forest Service officials say the Melhaney Fire was reported Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, burning northwest of Prescott. Crews are now mopping up and conducting fire line work.

Another fire, the Hackberry Fire burning west of Spruce Mountain, was reported Monday, Dec. 18. Firefighters are using roads, trails and natural features to manage and contain the blaze. Officials say the fire is active and can be seen from Prescott, Skull Valley, and Wilhoit. No resources or structures are currently threatened.

Recreationists should avoid camping, biking, and hiking near the fires and use caution while driving as firefighters will be working and traveling in the areas. More information is available on the Prescott National Forest’s website.