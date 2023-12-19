Flagstaff rental survey shows continued rising costs amid ‘housing crisis’

Rental prices in Flagstaff have increased more than 12% since early 2022. A new report highlights the challenges facing those seeking housing in the city’s notoriously expensive market.

According to a survey of Flagstaff apartment complexes by the nonprofit Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona, a two-bedroom unit costs $1,971 a month on average. In order to afford that without being what’s known as “cost burdened,” a household would have to earn at least $78,840 a year.

"Housing affordability and availability is the biggest struggle our community faces," says Housing Solutions CEO Devonna McLaughlin. "It makes it hard for families to not spend more than 30% of their income on housing, which then puts them in a more precarious position for other expenses that we know families have."

McLaughlin says Flagstaff is in the midst of a housing crisis.

According to the data, a Flagstaff resident earning minimum wage would have to work 2.6 full-time jobs to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

McLaughlin says more affordable housing in Flagstaff is needed in addition to the almost 2,000 units currently reserved for low-and-moderate income households.

She hopes the new survey will help inform policymakers as they discuss solutions to the crisis.

It follows a separate study released last month showing Flagstaff is the eighth most expensive small city in the U-S for rent.