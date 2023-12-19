© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Flagstaff rental survey shows continued rising costs amid ‘housing crisis’

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published December 19, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST
A “For Rent” sign is displayed outside a building in Philadelphia, June 22, 2022.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
A “For Rent” sign is displayed outside a building in Philadelphia, June 22, 2022.

Rental prices in Flagstaff have increased more than 12% since early 2022. A new report highlights the challenges facing those seeking housing in the city’s notoriously expensive market.

According to a survey of Flagstaff apartment complexes by the nonprofit Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona, a two-bedroom unit costs $1,971 a month on average. In order to afford that without being what’s known as “cost burdened,” a household would have to earn at least $78,840 a year.

"Housing affordability and availability is the biggest struggle our community faces," says Housing Solutions CEO Devonna McLaughlin. "It makes it hard for families to not spend more than 30% of their income on housing, which then puts them in a more precarious position for other expenses that we know families have."

McLaughlin says Flagstaff is in the midst of a housing crisis.

According to the data, a Flagstaff resident earning minimum wage would have to work 2.6 full-time jobs to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

McLaughlin says more affordable housing in Flagstaff is needed in addition to the almost 2,000 units currently reserved for low-and-moderate income households.

She hopes the new survey will help inform policymakers as they discuss solutions to the crisis.

It follows a separate study released last month showing Flagstaff is the eighth most expensive small city in the U-S for rent.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News housing crisishousing marketFlagstaffLocal News
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom as executive producer in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius