Vincent Randall, Apache scholar, educator and former tribal chairman, has died

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 19, 2023 at 3:55 AM MST
Vincent Randall
Yavapai-Apache Nation
Vincent Randall

Apache scholar and former Yavapai-Apache Tribal Council Chairman Vincent Randall has died. Randall’s family says he passed away Dec. 16.

He was a member of the Yavapai-Apache Nation and served as the Tribe’s cultural director. In 1962, Randall first served on the Tribal Council as a delegate and later as chairman. He was also a teacher and scholar.

The Sedona Red Rock News reports, Randall was born in Clarkdale and lived his entire life in his ancestral homeland within the Verde River watershed. He attended Northern Arizona University, taught science at the Clarkdale-Jerome School, and served on numerous boards, including the Inter-Tribal Council of Arizona, the Association of American Indian Affairs, and the Working Group of Allied Apaches Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

Randall was part of a group of Tribal elders committed to preserving Western Apache culture and documenting traditional Apache place names across Arizona.
