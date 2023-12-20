Federal grant aims to improve pedestrian, cyclist safety in Flagstaff

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Flagstaff a nearly $10 million grant for cyclist and pedestrian safety near the city’s downtown.

The project will install bike lanes in the Butler Avenue corridor that are separate from traffic along with three protected intersections and a new pedestrian crossing.

It’ll also feature landscape buffers to reduce speeds through the Southside neighborhood.

Officials say Flagstaff has received $58 million to date in federal infrastructure funding for such projects.

In the last five years the Butler corridor between Milton and Sawmill roads has had the highest number of bicycle crashes in the city with 282 recorded crashes including nine serious injuries and one death. Work will begin this spring and be completed by summer 2026.