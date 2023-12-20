© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Federal grant aims to improve pedestrian, cyclist safety in Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM MST
A memorial to Joanna Wheaton, who was killed, and several others injured in 2021 after a tow truck driver ran a red light at Butler Avenue and Beaver Street and collided with a group of cyclists advocating for bike commuting and safety.
Ryan Heinsius
/
KNAU
A memorial to Joanna Wheaton, who was killed, and several others injured in 2021 after a tow truck driver ran a red light at Butler Avenue and Beaver Street and collided with a group of cyclists advocating for bike commuting and safety.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Flagstaff a nearly $10 million grant for cyclist and pedestrian safety near the city’s downtown.

The project will install bike lanes in the Butler Avenue corridor that are separate from traffic along with three protected intersections and a new pedestrian crossing.

It’ll also feature landscape buffers to reduce speeds through the Southside neighborhood.

Officials say Flagstaff has received $58 million to date in federal infrastructure funding for such projects.

In the last five years the Butler corridor between Milton and Sawmill roads has had the highest number of bicycle crashes in the city with 282 recorded crashes including nine serious injuries and one death. Work will begin this spring and be completed by summer 2026.
