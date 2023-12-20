Thousands of doses of naloxone to be delivered to Arizona counties in 2024

Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office has submitted its first order for more than 55,000 units of an opioid overdose treatment drug for distribution to Arizona counties.

The first shipment of naloxone will go to Gila, Mohave, Navajo, Pima and Yuma counties, which have the greatest need, storage capacity and staff.

The shipments will be delivered in June of 2024 and Navajo County alone will receive 1,200 doses. Each unit is made up of two doses and 1.7 is needed on average to reverse an opioid overdose.

Officials say the drugs have the potential to save tens of thousands of lives and, according to Mayes' office, in the last six years, 40,000 lives have been saved in Arizona by naloxone, the generic equivalent to the drug Narcan.

The naloxone distribution program part of a national opioid settlement with Teva Pharmaceutical which has agreed to provide naloxone to states for up to 10 years.

In addition, Arizona will receive $85 million over 13 years.

A ban on the deceptive marketing practices that fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic is also part of the deal.