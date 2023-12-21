Crude oil spill contained on Navajo Nation north of Shiprock

A construction worker on the Navajo Nation struck a 16-inch pipeline containing crude oil earlier this month.

The Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency says the strike occurred on December 11 on Indian Route 5071, which is about 2.5 northwest of Shiprock, New Mexico and west of U.S. 491.

The pipeline was not operational when it was hit, but crude oil still spilled into a nearby sandy wash.

Contractors pumped up the pooled oil and placed a clamp over the damaged section of the pipe that same day.

Officials say about 1,500 barrels of crude oil were released from the ruptured pipeline.

Multiple other repairs and remediation efforts have been made in the days since. The head of the Navajo EPA says the agency will continue to monitor the area and make additional repairs as needed.