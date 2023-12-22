Coconino National Forest begins seasonal winter road closures in Flagstaff area

The Coconino National Forest has begun seasonal winter road closures within the Flagstaff Ranger District.

Forest Service officials say they have so far closed roads north of Interstate 40 along U.S. Highway 180 and U.S. Highway 89. Many forest roads currently remain open due to low levels of snow and precipitation and will continue to be assessed for potential closure.

Seasonal road closures on each district of the Coconino NF occur at different times annually and depend on weather forecasts and road conditions. Forest officials say closures are implemented for both visitor safety and to protect roads from being destroyed with ruts and soil erosion caused by vehicles.

Additionally, winter road conditions can lead to stuck or damaged vehicles, as well as significant risk to motorist and emergency responders.