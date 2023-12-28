Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing vulnerable person

The Navajo Police Department Chinle District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Forty-one-year-old Aaron Ron Stevens was last seen on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Tsaile, Arizona, walking away from a residence. Authorities say Stevens is diabetic and has diagnosed mental illness.

He is described as a Native American male, 5’9”, 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes and a burn scar on his left leg and lower back.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or well-being of Aaron Ron Stevens is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Chinle District (928) 674-2111/2112, or call 911.