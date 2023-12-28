© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing vulnerable person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 28, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST
Navajo Police Department Chinle District

The Navajo Police Department Chinle District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Forty-one-year-old Aaron Ron Stevens was last seen on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Tsaile, Arizona, walking away from a residence. Authorities say Stevens is diabetic and has diagnosed mental illness.

He is described as a Native American male, 5’9”, 180 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes and a burn scar on his left leg and lower back.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or well-being of Aaron Ron Stevens is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Chinle District (928) 674-2111/2112, or call 911.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNavajo Nationnavajo police departmentmissing persons
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF