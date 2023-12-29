© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Kingman interchange project set to begin in 2024

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 29, 2023 at 8:08 AM MST
ADOT
The Arizona Department of Transportation plans to install a new traffic interchange near Kingman to address traffic backups and delays on Interstate 40 and US 93.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says a major highway interchange project is set to begin in the new year near Kingman.

They plan to construct a new traffic interchange to create a free-flowing connection between Interstate 40 and US 93.

ADOT officials say the addition of the interchange will address the continued traffic backups and delays on the main route between Arizona and Las Vegas. It's also expected to relieve traffic congestion on Beale Street in Kingman.

The interchange is designed to handle projected traffic growth for the next 25 years.

The work is expected to be completed in 2026.
KNAU STAFF
