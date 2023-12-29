Kingman interchange project set to begin in 2024

The Arizona Department of Transportation says a major highway interchange project is set to begin in the new year near Kingman.

They plan to construct a new traffic interchange to create a free-flowing connection between Interstate 40 and US 93.

ADOT officials say the addition of the interchange will address the continued traffic backups and delays on the main route between Arizona and Las Vegas. It's also expected to relieve traffic congestion on Beale Street in Kingman.

The interchange is designed to handle projected traffic growth for the next 25 years.

The work is expected to be completed in 2026.