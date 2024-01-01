Coconino County Sheriff's Office asks for help in locating missing teens

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teens.

Fifteen-year-old Dakota Everett and 17-year-old Charm Brown were last seen at Fort Tuthill around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say they believe both girls were attempting to run away and left on foot. They may be trying to get to the Quartzsite area.

Dakota is described as a white female about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and blue sweatpants with the word “YALE” printed on the left leg. She also had a pink and black backpack.

Charm is a white female about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds with reddish-blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an oversized black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants with “COLORADO” printed on the left leg.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dakota Everett and Charm Brown should contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness.