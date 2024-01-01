Flagstaff minimum wage workers get a raise in 2024

Flagstaff’s minimum wage workers will get a raise with the near year.

The City of Flagstaff increased the minimum wage to $17.40 in 2024. The new rate for tipped workers is $15.90.

The previous minimum wage for the city was $16.80 per hour with tipped workers making two dollars less.

The boost is based on annual cost of living increases related to the national consumer price index in August, which was 3.7% higher than the same month in the previous year.

In 2016, Flagstaff voters passed an initiative to raise the city’s minimum wage each year beginning in 2023 based on inflation.

The raise applies to all employees in Flagstaff who work at least 25 hours in a single year and is enforced by the city’s Office of Labor Standards.

Flagstaff consistently has one of the highest minimum wage rates in the state – it’s three dollars higher than the hourly state minimum of $14.35.