Report: Arizona voters want more action on air pollution, climate change

A new poll shows that most Arizona voters support strong clean air and climate change actions.

The American Lung Association reports that 83% of respondents consider air pollution a serious problem, while 80% expressed concern about climate change. The organization notes this is the highest response to date.

Seven out of 10 people say they have already seen climate change impact the Southwest and they want state policymakers to do more to combat the issue. They indicate support for efforts like an increased use of renewable energy including solar, wind and water as well as policies that encourage a switch to zero-emission vehicles.

The association's 2023 “State of the Air” report found that 84% of Arizona residents live in communities that have failing grades for air pollution. Phoenix has consistently ranked amongst the most polluted cities in the country, while ozone risk is dangerously high in several counties, including Gila County.