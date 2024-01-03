© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona's Lukeville border crossing to reopen Thursday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Associated Press
Published January 3, 2024
Arizona's Lukeville border crossing will reopen Thursday.

The port of entry was closed nearly a month ago in response to a large migrant influx. It serves as the most direct route from Phoenix to the nearest Mexican beaches.

Gov. Katie Hobbs says that the closing should have never happened in the first place as the state’s ports of entry are vital to national security and trade. She says more federal resources are needed to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema said in a joint statement the extended closure emphasizes more is needed to address what they described as a “broken border and immigration system.”

Customs and Border Protection says full operations will also resume at the Nogales crossing and a bridge in Eagle Park, Texas. The reopening comes after a drop in illegal crossings from December’s record-breaking totals where more than 300,000 migrants were processed.
