Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of northern Arizona through Thursday

KNAU STAFF
Published January 3, 2024
Taja Cantlon clears chunks of snow left by a snowplow from out of her driveway entrance on Feb 14, 2023., in Flagstaff, Ariz.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for large swaths of northern Arizona starting Wednesday afternoon.

The advisory covers the Coconino and Kaibab plateaus, as well as the White Mountains, Mogollon Rim and the Black Mesa and Chuska mountains.

These areas are forecasted to see cold and breezy with widespread, accumulating snowfall down to 5,000 feet with temperatures 5 to 15 degrees below average. The warning is in effect through Thursday afternoon.

NWS warns drivers should avoid non-essential travel during high-impact periods due to the likelihood of slick and hazardous conditions along with reduced visibility at times.

Current road conditions can be found at az511.gov
