© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Bill would remove limits on overtime for wildland firefighters

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 4, 2024 at 3:52 PM MST
A wildland firefighter with the Black Mesa Hotshots, based out of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, conducts burnout operations on the Hull Fire on June 17, 2023, at the Hull Cabin located on the Tusayan Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest.
Randi Shaffer/USFS
A wildland firefighter with the Black Mesa Hotshots, based out of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, conducts burnout operations on the Hull Fire on June 17, 2023, at the Hull Cabin located on the Tusayan Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest.

A bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate that would remove overtime pay caps for wildland firefighters.

Crews in the U.S. departments of the Interior and Agriculture face annual limits on the amount of overtime they can work but frequently exceed those limits as fire seasons have become longer.

According to bill sponsor Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Wildland Firefighter Fair Pay Act would ensure firefighters receive all overtime time pay they’re owed.

The U.S. Forest Service says up to 500 supervisors either stop working or continue to work without additional compensation upon reaching the salary cap each year.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsWildland firefightersKyrsten SinemaU.S. Senate
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF