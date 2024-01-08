School delays and closures for Monday, Jan. 8
Many schools are delayed or closed today as the region cleans up from a winter storm that hit most of northern Arizona Sunday.
Most private and charter schools follow the lead of the larger district in the area. However, families, students, teachers and school staff may want to check their individual school’s websites and social media for specific information.
Here is a running list of closures and delays:
TWO-HOUR DELAY
- BASIS Flagstaff
- Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy
- Flagstaff Junior Academy
- Flagstaff Unified School District
- Grand Canyon School
- Heber-Overgaard School District
- Maine Consolidated School in Parks
- Northland Prep
- Page Unified School District
- Show Low Unified School District
- Snowflake Unified School District
- Whiteriver Unified School District
- Williams Unified School District
CLOSED
- Heritage Elementary School
REMOTE
- Yavapai College Prescott Campus
This is an ongoing list and will be updated as additional information becomes available.