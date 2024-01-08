© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

School delays and closures for Monday, Jan. 8

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 8, 2024 at 5:53 AM MST
Brent Drinkut/AP, file

Many schools are delayed or closed today as the region cleans up from a winter storm that hit most of northern Arizona Sunday.

Most private and charter schools follow the lead of the larger district in the area. However, families, students, teachers and school staff may want to check their individual school’s websites and social media for specific information.

Here is a running list of closures and delays:

TWO-HOUR DELAY

  • BASIS Flagstaff
  • Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy
  • Flagstaff Junior Academy
  • Flagstaff Unified School District
  • Grand Canyon School
  • Heber-Overgaard School District
  • Maine Consolidated School in Parks
  • Northland Prep
  • Page Unified School District
  • Show Low Unified School District
  • Snowflake Unified School District
  • Whiteriver Unified School District
  • Williams Unified School District

CLOSED

  • Heritage Elementary School

REMOTE

  • Yavapai College Prescott Campus

This is an ongoing list and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newswinter weather
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF