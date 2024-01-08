School delays and closures for Monday, Jan. 8

Many schools are delayed or closed today as the region cleans up from a winter storm that hit most of northern Arizona Sunday.

Most private and charter schools follow the lead of the larger district in the area. However, families, students, teachers and school staff may want to check their individual school’s websites and social media for specific information.

Here is a running list of closures and delays:

TWO-HOUR DELAY



BASIS Flagstaff

Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy

Flagstaff Junior Academy

Flagstaff Unified School District

Grand Canyon School

Heber-Overgaard School District

Maine Consolidated School in Parks

Northland Prep

Page Unified School District

Show Low Unified School District

Snowflake Unified School District

Whiteriver Unified School District

Williams Unified School District

CLOSED



Heritage Elementary School

REMOTE



Yavapai College Prescott Campus

This is an ongoing list and will be updated as additional information becomes available.