Winter Weather Advisory, high winds and snow for northern Arizona

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for much of northern Arizona through Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff says snowfall is forecasted to start around 11 p.m. Wednesday and will continue through Thursday.

Areas down to 3,500 feet can expect some accumulation with the greatest amounts above 6,000 feet. Elevations as low as 2,500 feet could even get a dusting.

Most of the region will see strong southwest winds with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour through Thursday afternoon. The Mogollon Rim and White Mountains could be hit with wind speeds near 60 miles per hour, which could cause tree damage and localized power outages.

This will be coupled with especially cold temperatures. The NWS warns these frigid conditions will kill plants and can damage exposed pipes. There’s also a high risk of frostbite and hypothermia for people and pets outside.

Drivers should expect hazardous travel conditions due to slick, snow-covered roads and low visibility. Road closures and delays are likely, especially Thursday morning.

The latest road conditions are available by calling 511 or at az511.gov.