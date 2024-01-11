Navajo Tribal Utility Authority must fix waste treatment plans under deal

The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority must fix the problems at three wastewater treatment facilities that caused the discharge of pollutants and sewage under a new deal with the federal government.

The government claims NTUA violated the pollution requirements outlined in its Clear Water Act permit for years. They allege NTUA facilities regularly discharged untreated wastewater and failed to properly operate and maintain the sewer systems to prevent sewage spills.

The order requires NTUA to complete a combined total of $100 million in improvements to wastewater treatment facilities in Chinle, Kayenta and Tuba City.

The Environmental Protection Agency says this will benefit the environment and protect public health for an estimated 20,000 people across four communities on the Navajo Nation.