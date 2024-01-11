Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old Bullhead City man

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old man from Bullhead City.

William Tupper Wyman hasn’t been seen since he left his Bullhead City home Wednesday for a doctor’s appointment in Kingman. Officials say it’s unclear if he made it to Kingman for the appointment, but he did not return home.

Wyman is described as a white male about 6 feet 4 inches tall and 200 pounds with white hair and glasses. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 four-door Ford Edge with license plate X7A1BH.

Wyman does use oxygen and only had a small tank with him when he left.

A Silver Alert is activated when a person aged 65 or older goes missing.

Anyone with information on Wyman’s whereabouts should contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999.