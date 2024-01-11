© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old Bullhead City man

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 11, 2024 at 7:12 AM MST
William Tuper Wyman, 74, was last seen on Jan. 10, 2024.
Arizona DPS
William Tuper Wyman, 74, was last seen on Jan. 10, 2024.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old man from Bullhead City.

William Tupper Wyman hasn’t been seen since he left his Bullhead City home Wednesday for a doctor’s appointment in Kingman. Officials say it’s unclear if he made it to Kingman for the appointment, but he did not return home.

Wyman is described as a white male about 6 feet 4 inches tall and 200 pounds with white hair and glasses. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 four-door Ford Edge with license plate X7A1BH.

Wyman does use oxygen and only had a small tank with him when he left.

A Silver Alert is activated when a person aged 65 or older goes missing.

Anyone with information on Wyman’s whereabouts should contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999.
