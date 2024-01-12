Navajo lawmakers push for prosecutions in alleged fraudulent sober living home scheme

The Navajo Nation Council is urging Attorney General Kris Mayes to continue prosecuting operators of fraudulent sober living homes in the Phoenix area.

So far, 72 people and groups have been indicted for allegedly scamming the state out of hundreds of millions of dollars in health care benefits and targeting Native Americans in facilities that often don’t provide services for residents.

Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley and other tribal lawmakers are requesting updates from Mayes' office, which officials say has seized more than $90 million in property and vehicles related to the allegations.

Mayes has called for reforms to the state’s Medicaid program, in part, to prevent such alleged crimes in the future.