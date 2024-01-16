Arizona lawmaker wants to make Pluto the state 'planet'

An Arizona legislator has introduced legislation that would make Pluto the “official state planet.”

Pluto was discovered at Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory in 1930 and was once thought to be the ninth planet in the solar system. It was later demoted to the classification of a “dwarf planet.”

Bill sponsor Rep. Justin Wilmeth told Arizona Capitol Times the historical discovery is still worth commemorating.

Arizona already has quite a list of “official” state items.

The Ridge-nosed rattlesnake is the state reptile, while lemonade is the state drink and the state firearm the Colt single-action army revolver.

There’s also an official neckwear — the Bola tie.