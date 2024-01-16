© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Arizona lawmaker wants to make Pluto the state 'planet'

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | authorBy KNAU STAFF
publishedDateHeading January 16, 2024 at 7:13 AM MST
The dwarf planet Pluto was discovered by astronomer Clyde Tombaugh at Lowell Observatory in 1930.

An Arizona legislator has introduced legislation that would make Pluto the “official state planet.”

Pluto was discovered at Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory in 1930 and was once thought to be the ninth planet in the solar system. It was later demoted to the classification of a “dwarf planet.”

Bill sponsor Rep. Justin Wilmeth told Arizona Capitol Times the historical discovery is still worth commemorating.

Arizona already has quite a list of “official” state items.

The Ridge-nosed rattlesnake is the state reptile, while lemonade is the state drink and the state firearm the Colt single-action army revolver.

There’s also an official neckwear — the Bola tie.
