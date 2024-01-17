© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

New Grand Canyon national monument makes New York Times' 2024 travel list

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 17, 2024 at 7:02 AM MST
At the edge of the east section of the proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument, looking out from the rim of Marble Canyon at Boulder Narrows on the Colorado River from the head of Rider Canyon.
Amy S. Martin
At the edge of the east section of the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument, looking out from the rim of Marble Canyon at Boulder Narrows on the Colorado River from the head of Rider Canyon.

Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument made The New York Times’ list of the top travel destinations for 2024.

President Joe Biden established the site last August, which protected nearly a million acres of land around the Grand Canyon.

Times writers recognized the newly established monument for its “deep spiritual and sacred significance” to numerous Indigenous tribes.

They also noted that Grand Canyon National Park is no stranger to travel bucket lists, but they say the monument is well worth a visit.

Other destinations include the Albanian Alps, Sri Lanka and Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.
