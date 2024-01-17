New Grand Canyon national monument makes New York Times' 2024 travel list

Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument made The New York Times’ list of the top travel destinations for 2024.

President Joe Biden established the site last August, which protected nearly a million acres of land around the Grand Canyon.

Times writers recognized the newly established monument for its “deep spiritual and sacred significance” to numerous Indigenous tribes.

They also noted that Grand Canyon National Park is no stranger to travel bucket lists, but they say the monument is well worth a visit.

Other destinations include the Albanian Alps, Sri Lanka and Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.